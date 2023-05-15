Reddick stars as "Benji" in the film alongside Harlow and Sinqua Falls. It's one of the last films he was apart of before his untimely death in March. His cause of death was reportedly due to heart disease. However, the actor's family recently disputed the report due to Reddick's dedication to fitness.



“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” Attorney James Hornstein said according to Deadline. “On behalf of [Lance’s wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”



Elsewhere on the red carpet, the entire cast was in attendance along with Teyana Taylor and Lil Nas X. The "Industry Baby" artist showed up in a t-shirt dedicated to his friend and collaborator.



White Men Can't Jump debuts May 19 on Hulu. Check out more red carpet looks from the premiere below.