Jack Harlow Recalls Working With The Late Lance Reddick For His First Movie
By Tony M. Centeno
May 15, 2023
Jack Harlow paid homage to the late Lance Reddick a couple of months after the seasoned actor passed away.
The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the star at the premiere of Hulu's White Men Can't Jump last week and asked him about his experience working with Reddick on one of the late actor's final project before his death. Harlow, who makes his debut in the reboot of the 1992 film, says Reddick was "an absolute pleasure" to work with.
“I got about two days on set with Lance,” Harlow said. “I’m so glad you brought the legend up. Rest in peace to Lance.”
Reddick stars as "Benji" in the film alongside Harlow and Sinqua Falls. It's one of the last films he was apart of before his untimely death in March. His cause of death was reportedly due to heart disease. However, the actor's family recently disputed the report due to Reddick's dedication to fitness.
“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” Attorney James Hornstein said according to Deadline. “On behalf of [Lance’s wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”
Elsewhere on the red carpet, the entire cast was in attendance along with Teyana Taylor and Lil Nas X. The "Industry Baby" artist showed up in a t-shirt dedicated to his friend and collaborator.
White Men Can't Jump debuts May 19 on Hulu. Check out more red carpet looks from the premiere below.