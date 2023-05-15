Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine No Longer Available In The U.S.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine is no longer available in the United States, according to a report by CNN. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that all remaining stock of the single-dose vaccine expired on May 7, 2023, and advised all healthcare providers to dispose of any remaining doses.

The CDC said that anybody who previously received two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get vaccinated with the bivalent mRNA vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.

According to data from the CDC, about 19 million Americans received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while over 31 million doses were distributed.

In April, the pharmaceutical company told investors it did not expect to bring in any additional revenue from its COVID vaccine.

“Regarding our Covid-19 vaccine, we do not anticipate material sales beyond that which were recorded in the first quarter as our contractual commitments are complete,” Joseph Wolk, the company's chief financial officer, said during a conference call last month, according to CNBC.