Lil Wayne Angers Fans After He Cancelled The Final Show Of His Tour

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks," Wayne said after he went on stage in the middle of Cubas' set. "We work too hard for this s**t. We work way too hard. This my muthaf**kin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time."



Wayne and the crowd were all good after he finally hit the stage, despite his tardiness. He reportedly performed a few classics from Tha Carter album series and also brought out 2 Chainz to perform "Duffle Bag Boys." He even declared that he was the "best rapper alive", which made the crowd go wild. However, the positive energy seemed to dissipate after Wayne went on a brief intermission and allowed his artists to take over. After he felt the low vibrations from the crowd, Wayne thanked the crowd for their time and walked off stage. They thought he was coming back, but after 10 minutes without any action, the lights came up and the venue's officials told everyone to leave.



“I’ll never look at Lil Wayne the same after tonight," one fan tweeted. "He really cancelled his concert mid show bc the audience (I am the audience) sat down while he took a smoke and piss break. Refunds are in order.”