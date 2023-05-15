Lil Wayne Angers Fans After He Cancelled The Final Show Of His Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
May 15, 2023
Lil Wayne's fans were upset after the artist cancelled the last concert of his tour midway through the show.
On Saturday, May 13, the Young Money founder took the stage at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles with plenty of followers in the building and watching around the around via the official livestream. After he reportedly arrived late to the venue, Wayne performed for about 30 minutes before he brought out his artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas to the stage. Apparently, the crowd wasn't hype enough for his signees. Their lack of enthusiasm was so bad that Wayne decided to stop the show altogether.
Last thing Lil’ Wayne said before ending the concert tonight :’) pic.twitter.com/iNSZhwZLib— Petty Crocker✨ (@herlindacarter_) May 14, 2023
“We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks," Wayne said after he went on stage in the middle of Cubas' set. "We work too hard for this s**t. We work way too hard. This my muthaf**kin’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time."
Wayne and the crowd were all good after he finally hit the stage, despite his tardiness. He reportedly performed a few classics from Tha Carter album series and also brought out 2 Chainz to perform "Duffle Bag Boys." He even declared that he was the "best rapper alive", which made the crowd go wild. However, the positive energy seemed to dissipate after Wayne went on a brief intermission and allowed his artists to take over. After he felt the low vibrations from the crowd, Wayne thanked the crowd for their time and walked off stage. They thought he was coming back, but after 10 minutes without any action, the lights came up and the venue's officials told everyone to leave.
“I’ll never look at Lil Wayne the same after tonight," one fan tweeted. "He really cancelled his concert mid show bc the audience (I am the audience) sat down while he took a smoke and piss break. Refunds are in order.”
I’ll never look at Lil Wayne the same after tonight. He really cancelled his concert mid show bc the audience (I am the audience) sat down while he took a smoke and piss break. @Ticketmaster @TMFanSupport Refunds are in order. pic.twitter.com/ZdS4k7jWec— chewy lemonhead 🍋 (@bigmiddlesiss) May 14, 2023
So far, Lil Wayne has not issued a statement about the situation. Check out videos from his show before it was abruptly cancelled and see what The Breakfast Club had to say about everything below.