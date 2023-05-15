Lizzo Shares First Look At Her Appearance On 'The Simpsons' Finale
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 15, 2023
Lizzo has given fans the first look at her upcoming appearance on The Simpsons. On Monday, May 15th, the Grammy-winning artist shared a clip of her performance in the beloved cartoon which also featured Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, and Lisa Simpson. In the upcoming Season 34 finale, Lizzo will take on two roles the first being herself, and the second being Happy Little Elf Doll which serves as Homer's "spirit guide."
The video even features another guest appearance from Lizzo's flute Sasha as she and famous saxophonist Lisa jam along to the "fire" beat Bart makes by hilariously slapping Homer.
"Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!" Lizzo captioned the clip. "Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!" Sasha Flute also shared the clip to her own Instagram account and shared a few words about the experience. "Ok…. How do I say this w out gettin too cocky…. IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD😤😤😤😤😤😤 SASHA X @THESIMPSONS WE ARE TRULY WINNING FLOOT GANG 🎙️😤🎙️😤🎙️😤 WATCH THE SINPSONS [sic.] TONIGHT !!!!"
The Simpsons finale with Lizzo is set to air Sunday, May 21st on Fox. In other news, Lizzo is currently on the North American leg of "The Special Tour," which is nearly halfway over. Here are the remaining tour dates:
- May 16: Milwaukee, WI
- May 17: Chicago, IL
- May 19: Omaha, NE
- May 20: Tulsa, OK
- May 24: Phoenix, AZ
- May 25: San Diego, CA
- May 28: Sacramento, CA
- June 2: Palm Springs, CA
- June 11: Montreal, CA
- June 13: Hartford, CT