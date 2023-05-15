Lizzo Shares First Look At Her Appearance On 'The Simpsons' Finale

Lizzo has given fans the first look at her upcoming appearance on The Simpsons. On Monday, May 15th, the Grammy-winning artist shared a clip of her performance in the beloved cartoon which also featured Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, and Lisa Simpson. In the upcoming Season 34 finale, Lizzo will take on two roles the first being herself, and the second being Happy Little Elf Doll which serves as Homer's "spirit guide."

The video even features another guest appearance from Lizzo's flute Sasha as she and famous saxophonist Lisa jam along to the "fire" beat Bart makes by hilariously slapping Homer.