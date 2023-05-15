Michigan Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Great Lake State, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Michigan is Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore located in Munising. This stunning location is known for its waterfalls, lighthouses, and so much more!

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"One of the most beautiful places in the Midwest, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore offers a wealth of outdoor activities in the summer. It’s home to many waterfalls, lighthouses, and opportunities to stroll scenic paths while listening to the thundering sounds of a cascade falling into brilliant aquamarine waters. Hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and kayaking are all popular here."

