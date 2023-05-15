Minnesota Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Land of 10,000 Lakes, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Minnesota is Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness located in Ely. This destination offers stunning views and unforgettable adventures for the whole family.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is the perfect place for avid canoers as a one-million-acre area filled with endless streams, sparkling lakes, and lush spruce forests. There are 1,200 miles of canoeing trails that lead to centuries-old cliff paintings, and no matter where you paddle, you’re bound to hear the echo of a loon calling."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.