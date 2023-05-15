Minnesota Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

May 15, 2023

Canoe Along Lakeshore
Photo: Corbis Documentary RF

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Land of 10,000 Lakes, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Minnesota is Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness located in Ely. This destination offers stunning views and unforgettable adventures for the whole family.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is the perfect place for avid canoers as a one-million-acre area filled with endless streams, sparkling lakes, and lush spruce forests. There are 1,200 miles of canoeing trails that lead to centuries-old cliff paintings, and no matter where you paddle, you’re bound to hear the echo of a loon calling."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.