Popular Brunch Restaurant Named Colorado's Top Diner

By Zuri Anderson

May 15, 2023

Close up of young woman sitting at dining table eating pancakes with blueberries and whipped cream in cafe, with English breakfast and french fries served on the dining table. Eating out lifestyle
Photo: Getty Images

Diners appeal to all kinds of people, from those with late-night cravings to hungry customers wanting a relaxing hangout. Some diners have been around for decades, while others are more recent and offer their own trendy menus. If there's a common thread among these restaurants, it's that you'll be leaving satisfied and maybe hungry for more.

If you like eating at diners, LoveFood found the best diner in every state, "from historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

According to writers, Colorado's best diner is Snooze! Here's why it was chosen:

"Snooze is the breakfast and brunch spot of dreams. Founded in Denver and now with locations in Fort Collins, Boulder, and Colorado Springs plus a few in other states, its pancakes – which change seasonally – are particularly memorable. Other dishes worth getting out of bed for are the French toast, shrimp and grits, and choice of Benedicts. You may have to wait for a table, but the food and warm service make up for it."

Snooze has locations across Colorado, including Denver, Westminster, Fort Collins, Boulder, and Colorado Springs.

For a continued list of every state's top diner, visit lovefood.com.

