Popular Restaurant Named Florida's Top Diner

Diners appeal to all kinds of people, from those with late-night cravings to hungry customers wanting a relaxing hangout. Some diners have been around for decades, while others are more recent and offer their own trendy menus. If there's a common thread among these restaurants, it's that you'll be leaving satisfied and maybe hungry for more.

If you like eating at diners, LoveFood found the best diner in every state, "from historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

According to writers, Florida's best diner is Big Pink! Here's why it was chosen:

"Dining solo feels like joining your family at Big Pink in Miami’s South Beach. This heavenly retro spot is famous for its TV dinners: daily specials served with sides on a stainless steel tray. The open-all-hours diner is hard to miss, standing out even among the striking buildings of the neighborhood thanks to its bubblegum-pink exterior. Inside it’s just as pretty, with pink booths where people can settle in for huge portions of comfort food or fabulous brunches."