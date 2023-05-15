Suspected Drunk Driver Tried To Swap Seats With His Dog During Traffic Stop

A Colorado man is facing drunk driving charges after trying to switch places with his dog. The Springfield Police Department said that an officer pulled the man over for going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

As the officer approached the suspect's car, he watched as the driver slid over to the passenger's seat and put his dog behind the wheel. The suspect then exited the vehicle showing "clear signs of intoxication" and denied that he was driving.

The suspect then tried to run away but was quickly detained by the officer. He was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then booked into the Baca County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest. He also had two active warrants for his arrest.

Officials told KUSA that a man and woman were in the backseat at the time. They were both sober, and the police did not know why one of them was not driving. After the driver was arrested, the man and the woman were allowed to leave with the dog and the car, which belonged to the woman in the backseat.