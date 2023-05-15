Suspected Drunk Driver Tried To Swap Seats With His Dog During Traffic Stop

By Bill Galluccio

May 15, 2023

Dog sitting in driving seat of car, side view
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado man is facing drunk driving charges after trying to switch places with his dog. The Springfield Police Department said that an officer pulled the man over for going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

As the officer approached the suspect's car, he watched as the driver slid over to the passenger's seat and put his dog behind the wheel. The suspect then exited the vehicle showing "clear signs of intoxication" and denied that he was driving.

The suspect then tried to run away but was quickly detained by the officer. He was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared. He was then booked into the Baca County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest. He also had two active warrants for his arrest.

Officials told KUSA that a man and woman were in the backseat at the time. They were both sober, and the police did not know why one of them was not driving. After the driver was arrested, the man and the woman were allowed to leave with the dog and the car, which belonged to the woman in the backseat.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.