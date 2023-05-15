Taylor Swift Interrupts Show To Yell At Security Guard

Taylor Swift interrupted her performance to yell at a security guard who was apparently bothering fans on the floor during her Saturday night concert in Philadelphia (May 13th). The viral video was posted by TikTok user Briana Layfield and shows Swift taking breaks while performing her hit "Bad Blood" to call out the security guard.

"She's fine," Swift said in the video, defending a fan. "She wasn't doing anything." She went on to yell "Stop!" several more times before moving on with the show. The video's caption read: "hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. he was a pain in the a— the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better PS show was PHENOMENAL Philly night 2."