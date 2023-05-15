Taylor Swift Interrupts Show To Yell At Security Guard

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift interrupted her performance to yell at a security guard who was apparently bothering fans on the floor during her Saturday night concert in Philadelphia (May 13th). The viral video was posted by TikTok user Briana Layfield and shows Swift taking breaks while performing her hit "Bad Blood" to call out the security guard.

"She's fine," Swift said in the video, defending a fan. "She wasn't doing anything." She went on to yell "Stop!" several more times before moving on with the show. The video's caption read: "hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. he was a pain in the a— the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better  PS show was PHENOMENAL  Philly night 2."

Later in the weekend, the fan who Taylor was defending spoke out in her own TikTok. "Basically, the guard had been like harassing our group all night... he just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we'd do anything he was on top of us," she explained. "And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and he didn't like it and she didn't like it." She went on to reveal that the security guard eventually got "escorted out" and "then they offered us free tickets" for the second Philadelphia show.

Aside from the security guard debacle, Swift's Philadephia stop on The Eras Tour was quite eventful and drew stars like Sabrina Carpenter, who was moved to tears by Swift's performance, and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The next stop on The Eras Tour is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA this weekend.

