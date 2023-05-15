Teacher Feared Dead After Shark Attack Off The Coast Of Australia

A teacher from Australia is believed to be dead after getting attacked by a shark at Walkers Rock Beach on the west coast of South Australia.

Simon Baccanello, 46, was surfing when he noticed a shark in the water. He warned other beachgoers and tried to get everybody out of the water. But, before Baccanello could make it to shore, he was attacked by a shark and pulled under the water.

Jaiden Millar, 22, was in the water and described how Baccanello's surfboard "tombstoned" in the water about 1,500 feet from the shore.

"He was gone. (We) saw the shark just thrashing around out the back. The shark's obviously let go and come back and got him for a third time," Millar told The Advertiser.

Searchers tried to find Baccanello but were only able to recover a portion of a surfboard, which had a bit mark on it, and tattered pieces of a wetsuit.

Authorities said they will continue to search for Baccanello through Monday.

Baccanell recently started a new job teaching at the Elliston Area School.

"He had a real keenness with his students to make them feel good to build those relationships with the students," the school's principal Chad Fleming told 9 News.