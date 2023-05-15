The Most Unusual Restaurant In Illinois

Why settle for a normal dining experience when you can dine at the most unusual restaurant in all of Illinois? This restaurant offers such a unique experience that customers cannot help but to rave about it. Wether it be the location, atmosphere, or food, something about this extraordinary place keeps guests coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most unusual dining experience is offered at Frontier located in Chicago. LoveFood mentioned that this spot is know for serving whole animals.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that offers the most unusual dining experience in the entire state:

"Sure, you've probably been faced with a whole chicken to tuck into at dinner, but what about a whole wild boar? Or goat? Or alligator? That's where Frontier comes in. Offering you (and 12-15 guests) a 'whole animal experience', this is a lesson in nose to tail eating. You simply choose your animal and watch as it comes out as the crowning centerpiece alongside four sides: mac 'n' cheese, Caesar salad, seasonal vegetables, and buttered rolls. Customers say it's an absolutely incredible experience."

