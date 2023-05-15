The Most Unusual Restaurant In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

May 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Why settle for a normal dining experience when you can dine at the most unusual restaurant in all of Illinois? This restaurant offers such a unique experience that customers cannot help but to rave about it. Wether it be the location, atmosphere, or food, something about this extraordinary place keeps guests coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most unusual dining experience is offered at Frontier located in Chicago. LoveFood mentioned that this spot is know for serving whole animals.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that offers the most unusual dining experience in the entire state:

"Sure, you've probably been faced with a whole chicken to tuck into at dinner, but what about a whole wild boar? Or goat? Or alligator? That's where Frontier comes in. Offering you (and 12-15 guests) a 'whole animal experience', this is a lesson in nose to tail eating. You simply choose your animal and watch as it comes out as the crowning centerpiece alongside four sides: mac 'n' cheese, Caesar salad, seasonal vegetables, and buttered rolls. Customers say it's an absolutely incredible experience."

For a continued list of the most unusual dining experiences across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.