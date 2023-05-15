Video Shows Female Guardians Fan Getting Hit In Fan Brawl During Game

A video shared online shows a female Cleveland Guardians fan getting hit and knocked down as a brawl escalated in the stands at Progressive Field during the team's win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday (May 15).

Instagram user Blake Jenkins captured the footage, which was later re-shared by the Barstool Sports affiliated account for Cleveland sports. The video shows two men arguing before the woman appears spit at the man in the row in front of her, who then responds by swiping at her face and shoving her down.

The other man, who appeared to be holding nachos that fell in the skirmish, then throws a punch at the man who shoved the woman and the two trade blows, at which point the woman who was shoved down grabs and pulls back another woman.