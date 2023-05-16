Fat Joe & BlocBoy JB React To Ja Morant's Second Suspension Over Gun
By Tony M. Centeno
May 16, 2023
Ja Morant has been suspended once again for waving a gun on Instagram Live, and Hip-Hop has mixed reactions to the news.
On Saturday, May 13, footage from an Instagram Live session spread across social media after it showed the star player for the Memphis Grizzlies waving a gun in a car with his friend. The video led to Morant's second suspension just weeks after he apologized for his behavior following a string of other suspicious incidents. In the days since the video surfaced, fans and celebrities alike weighed in on the situation including rap stars like Fat Joe, who thinks Morant is purposely trying to sabotage himself.
"That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia, Montenegro," Joe said during his own Instagram Live. "He's trying hard to get kicked out the NBA. Those guys that's with you, they not your people, Ja. They don't care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that's around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you."
"They didn't dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves or the Jordan moves," Joe continued. "They didn't put in the work like you. And guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys that are going to say, 'Yo, he wasn't s**t anyway. It is what it is.' Ja, these are not your people. Anybody telling you, or pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you."
Joe is one of numerous people who feel like Morant is ruining his own chances at a successful career in the NBA. Not everyone feels that way though. Some people like rapper BlocBoy JB believe the outrage over Morant's actions are unwarranted.
"Guns are not illegal," BlocBoy wrote in his Instagram Story. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja."
BlocBoy JB defends Ja Morant, “FREE JA”. pic.twitter.com/G3zXZ54afi— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 15, 2023
Morant is currently barred from all team activities pending a review by the NBA. It comes two months after he was suspended for the first time after he waved a gun while drunk at a nightclub in Denver. Following the incident, Morant entered a counseling program and took responsibility for his actions.