Fat Joe & BlocBoy JB React To Ja Morant's Second Suspension Over Gun

"That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia, Montenegro," Joe said during his own Instagram Live. "He's trying hard to get kicked out the NBA. Those guys that's with you, they not your people, Ja. They don't care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that's around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you."



"They didn't dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves or the Jordan moves," Joe continued. "They didn't put in the work like you. And guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys that are going to say, 'Yo, he wasn't s**t anyway. It is what it is.' Ja, these are not your people. Anybody telling you, or pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you."



Joe is one of numerous people who feel like Morant is ruining his own chances at a successful career in the NBA. Not everyone feels that way though. Some people like rapper BlocBoy JB believe the outrage over Morant's actions are unwarranted.



"Guns are not illegal," BlocBoy wrote in his Instagram Story. "If he turnt in his car with his gun dats in his name in his yard and somebody recorded him dat ain't on him. Free Ja."