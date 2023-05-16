Former UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Signs Record Deal With Other Promotion

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou announced that he's signed a record-setting multi-fight deal with Professional Fighters League on Tuesday (May 16) via ESPN.

Ngannou (17-3), 36, will reportedly make his PFL debut against a yet to be determined opponent at a pay-per-view event in 2024 and will also be permitted to compete in a professional boxing match -- having publicly acknowledged interest in matches against current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder -- in adherence with his new contract, which also reportedly includes "equity and leadership roles," according to the New York Times.

The Cameroonian fighter concluded his UFC contract in 2022 before becoming one of the most sought-after free agents in MMA history.

"The PFL is excited to announce its groundbreaking strategic partnership with Francis Ngannou, the greatest heavyweight fighter in the world," PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Ngannou will anchor the PFL's star-studded PPV Super Fight Division, serve on PFL's Global Athlete Advisory Board and will be a Chairman and equity owner in PFL Africa."