Here's The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Florida

The best food you'll ever experience doesn't always come from a fine-dining establishment or a highly-rated restaurant. Sometimes, it's the under-the-radar spots that are tucked away in neighborhoods, hidden from plain sight or simple no-frills eateries. Whether it's grilling burgers, frying chicken, or serving up the most delicious pizza, these spots rarely disappoint. And because of their amazing food and service, they're guaranteed to have lifelong customers.

If you're craving these underrated joints, LoveFood has you covered. The website compiled a list of every state's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food."

According to writers, Florida's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is El Carajo! Here's why it was chosen:

"El Carajo is a restaurant tucked inside a wine shop tucked inside a bakery, tucked behind a working gas station. This snug spot, in a building that once housed a car wash, also happens to serve incredible food like paella, grilled octopus, crisp sardines, and seared meats. There's also a huge wine list, a cozy ambience, and warm service, adding to the spot's reputation as one of Miami’s best places to eat."

You can find this restaurant at 2465 SW 17th Ave. in Miami.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.