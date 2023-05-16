Illinois Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The Entire State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Prairie State, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Illinois is Chicago. Chicago has something for everyone. Wether you're into sports, shopping, lakeside activities, good food, historic sites, or all of the above, chances are you will find something exciting to do in the Windy City.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Summer is the best time to visit Chicago. Your getaway can include everything from spending time at the beaches to taking part in food and music festivals, boat cruises, sipping cocktails at rooftop bars, and alfresco dining. There are lakefront trails along Lake Michigan, and you might catch a game at Wrigley’s Field too."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.