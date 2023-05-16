Illinois Seafood Shack Named Among The Best In America

There are many popular seafood restaurants scattered across Illinois, but none serve food quite like this standout location. Something about this little seafood shack keeps customers coming back for more. Wether it be the atmosphere, friendliness of the staff, or freshness of the seafood, patrons cannot stop raving about this one-stop seafood shop!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best seafood shack in all of Illinois is Calumet Fisheries found in Chicago. Cheapism recommended ordering the "Pepper-and-garlic smoked salmon or fried smelts."

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best seafood shack in the entire state:

"A little family-owned smoke shack that opened on Chicago's South Side in the 1940s, Calumet Fisheries once fed hungry day laborers from the city's once-thriving steel industry. Today, the takeout-only seafood shack next to a drawbridge is one of the only smokehouses left in Chicago that smokes fish naturally over a wood fire, a disappearing art. Once featured on Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations," it's famous for churning out fried and bold, oak-smoked shrimp, salmon, trout, catfish, and sable by the pound — all of which you can eat while gazing out at the river barges from the hood of your car. Add a side of fried smelts or frog legs while you're at it."

