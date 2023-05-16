Kim Petras Finally Announces Debut Album Name & Release Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 16, 2023
Kim Petras has finally revealed the name and official release date of her forthcoming album. On Monday, May 15th, the rising pop star took to social media to reveal that her long-awaited major label debut will be out later this summer.
"The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast," she wrote on Twitter along with an ominous photo of a sword leaning on a black rock. The night before the album announcement, Kim shared a photo of a medieval knight helmet, a shield, and three swords.
While not much has been revealed about the album, we can assume her previously released solo singles "If Jesus Was a Rockstar," and "Brrr." Petras has also released her Grammy award-winning collab with Sam Smith "Unholy" in 2022, and a collab with Nicki Minaj "Alone" last month.
The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast.https://t.co/kxDSOfP14x pic.twitter.com/gdo0TSDjGh— kim petty (@kimpetras) May 15, 2023
Toward the end of last year, Petras sat down with iHeartRadio to discuss the strange "mix of things" that inspired Feed The Beast. "I'm super into Greek mythology at this moment. I'm super into rockstars, I'm really into a lot of Hollywood stories of people who didn't make it and what they did after and that kind of darkness of Hollywood," she shared. "It's an interesting mix of things. It's also kind of Berlin. There's definitely the Berlin kind of the Berghain moments that go a little harder sonically and some more techno in this round too but it's all over the place. It's really kind of the essence of me."
Petras went on to mention her scrapped debut album and why she felt it didn't feel right to release. "I really pushed myself [with the new album]," she said. There's a scrapped album before this one, which I will forever love but just didn't feel like the right thing for me to do anymore."
