Kim Petras Finally Announces Debut Album Name & Release Date

Toward the end of last year, Petras sat down with iHeartRadio to discuss the strange "mix of things" that inspired Feed The Beast. "I'm super into Greek mythology at this moment. I'm super into rockstars, I'm really into a lot of Hollywood stories of people who didn't make it and what they did after and that kind of darkness of Hollywood," she shared. "It's an interesting mix of things. It's also kind of Berlin. There's definitely the Berlin kind of the Berghain moments that go a little harder sonically and some more techno in this round too but it's all over the place. It's really kind of the essence of me."

Petras went on to mention her scrapped debut album and why she felt it didn't feel right to release. "I really pushed myself [with the new album]," she said. There's a scrapped album before this one, which I will forever love but just didn't feel like the right thing for me to do anymore."