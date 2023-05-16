Kim Petras Finally Announces Debut Album Name & Release Date

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Petras has finally revealed the name and official release date of her forthcoming album. On Monday, May 15th, the rising pop star took to social media to reveal that her long-awaited major label debut will be out later this summer.

"The story begins on June 23rd. Feed The Beast," she wrote on Twitter along with an ominous photo of a sword leaning on a black rock. The night before the album announcement, Kim shared a photo of a medieval knight helmet, a shield, and three swords.

While not much has been revealed about the album, we can assume her previously released solo singles "If Jesus Was a Rockstar," and "Brrr." Petras has also released her Grammy award-winning collab with Sam Smith "Unholy" in 2022, and a collab with Nicki Minaj "Alone" last month.

Toward the end of last year, Petras sat down with iHeartRadio to discuss the strange "mix of things" that inspired Feed The Beast. "I'm super into Greek mythology at this moment. I'm super into rockstars, I'm really into a lot of Hollywood stories of people who didn't make it and what they did after and that kind of darkness of Hollywood," she shared. "It's an interesting mix of things. It's also kind of Berlin. There's definitely the Berlin kind of the Berghain moments that go a little harder sonically and some more techno in this round too but it's all over the place. It's really kind of the essence of me."

Petras went on to mention her scrapped debut album and why she felt it didn't feel right to release. "I really pushed myself [with the new album]," she said. There's a scrapped album before this one, which I will forever love but just didn't feel like the right thing for me to do anymore."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.