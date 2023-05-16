Kyles Nationwide Seek GoFundMe Backing For Record-Breaking Texas Trip

Kyles across the country are being called upon to help try and set a Guinness World Record in Kyle, Texas. To get there, though, they need your help!

The City of Kyle seeks to break the record for the largest same-name gathering at the Kyle Fair. Kyles across the U.S. have been seeking the public's help by launching GoFundMes to help them make the trip down south.

In Florida, for example, Kimberlee Vipperman is trying to help her friend Kyle Saucier fly to Texas, according to her GoFundMe. "I am always reading sad and sometimes depressing stories for raising money, I understand this is why we have this option to help people. However, in the times we are having right now I thought it would be fun to do something different and light hearted," she wrote. She's raised nearly $200 of her $900 goal.

Another GoFundMe aims to send a Kyle to Texas since his wife "will not let him use his own money" to attend the gathering.

There are over a dozen different fundraisers set up for the cause, MySanAntonio reports.