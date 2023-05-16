Lea Michele Brings Son Out Onstage After Recent 'Scary Health Issue'

Ever's appearance comes just a few months after Michele revealed she had to pull out of a performance after he was hospitalized with a "scary health issue." While Ever was released soon after, he ended up back in the hospital in April, according to Page Six.

"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” Michele wrote during his first hospitalization. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." She concluded the message with another apology and asked fans to "please send us love and strength."

Michele has not revealed the reason for Ever's several hospitalizations but later shared with People that he's "doing good." She continued, "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy." Michele added that she's had "The most amazing support from my cast and my family."