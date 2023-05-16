Lea Michele Brings Son Out Onstage After Recent 'Scary Health Issue'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 16, 2023
Lea Michele's 2-year-old son, Ever, joined her onstage during the curtain call for a recent performance of Funny Girl on Broadway. On Mother's Day (May 14th), Michele was greeted by her son, whom she shared with her husband Zandy Reich, running up to give her flowers.
The former Glee star then leaned down to the orchestra section to bring Ever up on stage, which prompted the audience to erupt into cheers. Ever was seen waving to audience members and even distributing some of the flowers to other women in the Funny Girl cast. You can watch the adorable interaction in the TikTok below.
@hhhhannnnnnnnnn
she slayed i fear #funnygirl #leamichele #broadway♬ original sound - han
Ever's appearance comes just a few months after Michele revealed she had to pull out of a performance after he was hospitalized with a "scary health issue." While Ever was released soon after, he ended up back in the hospital in April, according to Page Six.
"I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” Michele wrote during his first hospitalization. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for." She concluded the message with another apology and asked fans to "please send us love and strength."
Michele has not revealed the reason for Ever's several hospitalizations but later shared with People that he's "doing good." She continued, "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy." Michele added that she's had "The most amazing support from my cast and my family."