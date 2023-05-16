Ludacris Shares The Status Of His Upcoming 10th Studio Album

“When I was young, I feel like some of my favorite rappers, once they get to a certain point, it’s almost like you wish that they were still kind of hungry and you feel like they don’t have it necessarily like they used to," Luda explained. "I never wanted to be that. So it’s extremely important for me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all this other stuff, make no mistake, I still got it, and I’m still as hungry.”



The last time Ludacris dropped an album was in 2015. His Ludaversal LP contains 18 tracks featuring collaborations with Big K.R.I.T., Miguel, Monica, Usher, Rick Ross, CeeLo Green, John Legend and Jason Aldean. The album dropped right before Furious 7 hit theaters. Between The Fate of the Furious (2017), F9 (2021), Fast X and two other installments that will drop in the future, Ludacris said he didn't have much time to focus on his music career.



“They keep shooting more movies. What am I supposed to do?” he told Hall.



Since his last album, Ludacris has managed to team up with several artists like BeatKing, Chance The Rapper, Snow Tha Product, Drumma Boy and Flo Milli. There's no release date for his net album, but in the meantime, you can catch him in Fast X on May 19.