Prior to debut LP, Cube released an EP Kill At Will, which features some of the records that ended up on AMW like "Dead Homiez," "Jackin' For Beats," "The Product" and "I Gotta Say What Up!!!" The album was Cube's first official solo effort after he left N.W.A. in the late 80s due to compensation and issues with the group's manager Jerry Heller.



Despite the dark clouds of his beef with N.W.A. lingering above him, Cube went on to create one of the most revered albums in Hip-Hop history. AMW debuted on the Billboard 200 at the No. 19 slot. Two weeks later, the album was certified gold according to the Recording Industry Association of America. It only took four months for the album to reach platinum status.



Listen to Ice Cube's AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE