May 16 In Hip-Hop History: Ice Cube Drops His Debut Solo Album
By Tony M. Centeno
May 16, 2023
Over three decades ago, Ice Cube hit the ground running when he dropped his debut solo album.
On May 16, 1990, the Los Angeles native released his first LP AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted via Priority Records. Following the drama of his split from N.W.A., Cube called on Public Enemy's trusted production team The Bomb Squad and Dr. Dre's cousin Sir Jinx to help him cook up 16 tracks for the album. The only features on the album are Yo-Yo, who trades bars with Cube on "It's A Man's World," PE's Flavor Flav on "I'm Only Out For One Thang," and Chuck D, who appears on "Endangered Species (Tales From The Dark Side)(Remix)."
Prior to debut LP, Cube released an EP Kill At Will, which features some of the records that ended up on AMW like "Dead Homiez," "Jackin' For Beats," "The Product" and "I Gotta Say What Up!!!" The album was Cube's first official solo effort after he left N.W.A. in the late 80s due to compensation and issues with the group's manager Jerry Heller.
Despite the dark clouds of his beef with N.W.A. lingering above him, Cube went on to create one of the most revered albums in Hip-Hop history. AMW debuted on the Billboard 200 at the No. 19 slot. Two weeks later, the album was certified gold according to the Recording Industry Association of America. It only took four months for the album to reach platinum status.
Listen to Ice Cube's AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE