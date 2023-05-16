Michigan Seafood Shack Named Among The Best In America

By Logan DeLoye

May 16, 2023

Blue Crab being prepared for a meal
Photo: iStockphoto

There are many popular seafood restaurants scattered across Michigan, but none serve food quite like this standout location. Something about this seafood shack keeps customers coming back for more. Wether it be the atmosphere, friendliness of the staff, or freshness of the seafood, patrons cannot stop raving about this one-stop seafood shop!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best seafood shack in all of Michigan is The Cove in Leland, overlooking Lake Michigan. Cheapism recommended ordering the Lake Michigan Whitefish.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best seafood shack in the entire state:

"A laid-back grill and bar, The Cove overlooks Lake Michigan and the Manitou Islands and offers pure Michigan fishing cabin vibes. Located at the head of Leland's Historic Fishtown, the restaurant specializes in regional favorites — focusing on local ingredients and from-scratch recipes — like a variety of fresh Lake Michigan whitefish dinners. Want to sample the best of the lakes? Try the Great Lakes Sampler platter with fried perch, walleye, and whitefish. Other menu items worth trying include their seafood chowder, and the Chubby Mary, their signature bloody mary served with a smoked chub."

For a continued list of the best seafood shacks across the country visit cheapism.com.

