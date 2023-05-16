Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Physique In New 'Jaded' Music Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 16, 2023
The Endless Summer Vacation era continues! Miley Cyrus has returned with a new music video for "Jaded," track 2 off of her latest album. The simple music video features Miley singing along from her bed to the emotional song about a failed relationship. She's also seen showing off her fit physique in several different swimsuits in what looks like the same house where she shot her "Flowers" music video.
"I'm sorry that you're jaded/ I could've taken you places/ You're lonely now and I hate it/ I'm sorry that you're jaded," Miley sings in the chorus of the song. She also performed "Jaded" for the latest installment of her Backyard Sessions.
The "Jaded" music video also features Miley in her new brunette hair. In April, the pop star debuted her new hair after years of being blonde, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Miley first told fans she was planning on going brunette again during a promo interview for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party which she cohosted with her real-life godmother Dolly Parton. During the interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Miley shared Dolly's hilarious response to the pop star wanting to dye her hair. "I've never seen Dolly actually scared," Miley started off. "I told her, 'At the end of the year, I really want to do something different. I think I want to dye my hair brunette.' She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine."
Miley and Dolly will team up again when the country legend drops her very first rock album later this year.