Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Physique In New 'Jaded' Music Video

The Endless Summer Vacation era continues! Miley Cyrus has returned with a new music video for "Jaded," track 2 off of her latest album. The simple music video features Miley singing along from her bed to the emotional song about a failed relationship. She's also seen showing off her fit physique in several different swimsuits in what looks like the same house where she shot her "Flowers" music video.

"I'm sorry that you're jaded/ I could've taken you places/ You're lonely now and I hate it/ I'm sorry that you're jaded," Miley sings in the chorus of the song. She also performed "Jaded" for the latest installment of her Backyard Sessions.