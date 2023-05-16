Missing Girl Found After Being Abducted Over 5 Years Ago Thanks To Netflix

A girl who was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother nearly six years ago was found safe after a segment about her disappearance aired during an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

Kayla Unbehaun was nine-years-old when she was taken from her home in South Elgin, Illinois, in July 2017 by her mother, Heather.

Heather had recently lost custody of her daughter but was allowed to have visitation rights. Heather and Kayla were supposed to go camping over the Fourth of July, but they never returned.

Kayla's kidnapping was recently featured on Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, which included an age-progressed photo of what she would like at age 14 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

A store clerk from North Carolina happened to watch the episode and recognized Kayla and her mother at a shopping center. They called the police, who located Kayla and her mom.

Heather Unbehaun was taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond while awaiting extradition back to Illinois to face charges of kidnapping.

"It is unusual," said Asheville Police Lt. Diana Loveland. "But it's good that when someone does suspect that they recognize someone, no matter how old the story might be, that they are not afraid to give us a call so we can come and investigate."

Kayla's father, Ryan Iskerka, issued a statement saying that he is "overjoyed" knowing his daughter is safe.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank [the City of Elgin, Illinois Police and Fire Departments], the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case," he said. "We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning."