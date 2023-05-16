Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled Due To Fire Risk

By Bill Galluccio

May 16, 2023

Fiat Chrysler Issues Large Recall Over Confusion Regarding Vehicles "Park" Gear Position
Photo: Getty Images

Stellantis is urging some Jeep Cherokee owners to park their vehicles outside due to a fire risk. The automaker said it is recalling nearly 220,000 Cherokee SUVs from model years 2014, 2015, and 2016 because water can seep into the liftgate control module and cause an electrical short that can result in a fire. The issue can occur even when the car is off.

"Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete," Stellantis said.

Stellantis said that it is still working on a fix to the issue and will begin notifying owners starting on June 30. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there have been at least 50 customer assistance records filed due to the problem. Of those reports, there were 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. There were no reports of injuries.

It is the third recall related to the problem since 2015. Stellantis said that vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will still need to be fixed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.