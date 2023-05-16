Nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled Due To Fire Risk

Stellantis is urging some Jeep Cherokee owners to park their vehicles outside due to a fire risk. The automaker said it is recalling nearly 220,000 Cherokee SUVs from model years 2014, 2015, and 2016 because water can seep into the liftgate control module and cause an electrical short that can result in a fire. The issue can occur even when the car is off.

"Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete," Stellantis said.

Stellantis said that it is still working on a fix to the issue and will begin notifying owners starting on June 30. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there have been at least 50 customer assistance records filed due to the problem. Of those reports, there were 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. There were no reports of injuries.

It is the third recall related to the problem since 2015. Stellantis said that vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will still need to be fixed.