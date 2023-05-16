Popular California-Based Chicken Joint Opening First Arizona Location

By Dani Medina

May 16, 2023

Photo: Google Maps

A popular California-based chicken restaurant is making its way into Arizona!

Crack Shack is planning to open two locations in the state — both of which are in the metro Phoenix area — in 2024, azcentral reports. The first location will be located on East Camelback Road where Brenda's Inferno was (1902 E. Camelback Road), while the second will be on Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale (8980 E. Shea Blvd.).

The chicken restaurant chain, conceptualized by celebrity chef Richard Blais, first opened in San Diego in 2015. Cofounder and CEO Michael Rosen helped expand the chain in California, Nevada, Texas, Utah — and now, Arizona.

On the menu, you'll find a variety of sandwiches, fried chicken, sides and shareables, plus a kids' and dessert menu. One of the must-try items is the Cali Drip sandwich, which features "pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, pickled onions and jalapeños, melty oaxacan queso on a crunchy torta," according to azcentral.

Check out more information about Crack Shack.

