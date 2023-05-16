There's something special and comforting about a diner. You can usually expect to see some classic staples on the menu, like burgers or BLTs, with some unique meals or cool decor that help make the restaurant even more memorable, whether you stop by a retro 1950s-style diner for a milkshake or a roadside eatery on a road trip.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best diner in each state, from "historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

So which Missouri restaurant was named the best diner in the state?

Broadway Diner

The Broadway Diner in Columbia is exactly what you would imagine an old-school diner to be: tasty food, checkered floors, and red vinyl seating. This popular spot has 4.5 stars on Google and more than 1,000 reviews, so clearly diners are happy.

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street in Columbia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The classic Reuben sandwich is a favorite at the legendary Broadway Diner, though you can't go far wrong with anything on the menu. Here, it's all about comfort food like biscuits in creamy gravy, and enormous signature breakfasts like The Stretch: a delicious heap of scrambled eggs with chili, onions, cheese, and hash browns. The interior is classic diner-style, with red booths, pink and blue tabletops, and a long counter lined with leather-cushioned stools."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more about the best diners around the country.