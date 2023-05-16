There's something special and comforting about a diner. You can usually expect to see some classic staples on the menu, like burgers or BLTs, with some unique meals or cool decor that help make the restaurant even more memorable, whether you stop by a retro 1950s-style diner for a milkshake or a roadside eatery on a road trip.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best diner in each state, from "historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best diner in the state?

Rutledge Cab Company

Rutledge Cab Company may not be what you expect when you think of a diner, but one stop at this Charleston staple will have you singing its praises. This popular spot has 4.5 stars on Google and nearly 1,500 reviews, so clearly diners are happy.

Rutledge Cab Company is located at 1300 Rutledge Avenue in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"On the edge of downtown Charleston, Rutledge Cab Company brings old-school diner charm to an old gas station. Customers instantly fall in love with the interior, all mahogany wood, and with a wall dominated by a decal of a late-1950s Ford Edsel. The menu lives up to those first impressions, featuring creative takes on comfort food classics such as baked spinach dip, burgers served on onion-brioche buns, and a variety of inventive plates for breakfast or brunch."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more about the best diners around the country.