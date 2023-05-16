Post Malone Confirms New Album And Shares Upcoming Tour Dates

By Tony M. Centeno

May 16, 2023

After spending the past few months performing his last album on tour, Post Malone is already preparing to drop his next LP.

On Monday night, May 15, Posty uploaded a video to his TikTok account, in which is he announces his upcoming album Austin. The project is called Austin in honor of the artist's birth name. It's scheduled to arrive this summer on July 28. He confirmed that his latest single "Chemical" is featured on his upcoming project along with his next track "Mourning," which is set to drop next Friday. The "Circles" artist also revealed that he plays guitar in each song on the album.

"It's been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me at least," Malone explained. "Trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I play guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. and I'm super excited to share it with you."

His next album will drop a year after he released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The project dropped via Mercury Records/Republic Records and was led by it's three successful singles "One Right Now" featuring The Weeknd, "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch, and "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat. The 14-track project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Not long after its release, Malone brought the album to life on tour with opener Roddy Ricch.

As he did before, Post Malone also announced the dates for his upcoming "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying 2023 Tour." His next string of shows will begin on July 8 in Indiana and will wrap up in California in August. Check out the full set of dates below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.