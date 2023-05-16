Post Malone Confirms New Album And Shares Upcoming Tour Dates

"It's been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me at least," Malone explained. "Trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I play guitar on every song on the record and it was a really, really fun experience. and I'm super excited to share it with you."



His next album will drop a year after he released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. The project dropped via Mercury Records/Republic Records and was led by it's three successful singles "One Right Now" featuring The Weeknd, "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch, and "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat. The 14-track project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Not long after its release, Malone brought the album to life on tour with opener Roddy Ricch.



As he did before, Post Malone also announced the dates for his upcoming "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying 2023 Tour." His next string of shows will begin on July 8 in Indiana and will wrap up in California in August. Check out the full set of dates below.