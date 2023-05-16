From classic American comfort food to mouthwatering regional specialties, diners hold a special place in the hearts of many across the U.S. If you're on a quest for the best diner experience in every state, LoveFood has compiled a list, ensuring that your next dining experience is nothing short of extraordinary.

"From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, read on for our pick of the best diner in every state," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best diner is Delgadillo’s Snow Cap in Seligman. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

This delightfully ramshackle and busily decorated roadside diner is a favorite stop for travelers following the historic Route 66, and it has its own exciting stories to tell. Delgadillo’s Snow Cap was built using scrap materials in 1953 – and the interior matches the façade, with a jumble of Americana signs and decor filling the walls and shelves. Thankfully, the food (from burgers to burritos) is less ramshackle. The malts and milkshakes are glorious, as are the tacos.

Delgadillo’s Snow Cap is also the current Guinness World Record holder for the largest variety of milkshake flavors with a whopping 266 flavors!