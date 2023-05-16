You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, and sausage, or toast, hash browns, and hotcakes, this adorable little one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Minnesota is Al's Breakfast located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the restaurant's famous enormous breakfast meal!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The location of Al’s Breakfast could hardly be more apt: this hole-in-the-wall diner, here since 1950, is in Minneapolis’ Dinkytown neighborhood, and is just as adorable as that suggests. Al’s claims to be the narrowest diner in Minneapolis at just 10-feet wide, so it’s a miracle it manages to serve up such enormous breakfasts. Because it's so tiny, there’s often a wait, though the delicious pancakes and breakfasts piled high with eggs, bacon, and hash browns make it worth it."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.