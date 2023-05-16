You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Nebraska is Hi-Way Diner located in Lincoln. LoveFood recommended trying the eggs Benedict. The restaurant also received praises for their hash browns and sandwiches stuffed with meatloaf and chicken strips among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Hi-Way Diner is a classic, no-frills spot that serves up reliably delicious comfort food with added soul. Breakfast is the thing to order at any time of day, with favorites including eggs Benedict and anything with hash browns. Diners love that you get a third egg free, while the sandwiches are generously stuffed with fillings like chicken strips and meatloaf."

