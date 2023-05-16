The Best Diner In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

May 16, 2023

American breakfast at the diner with fried eggs, bacon and pancakes
Photo: Moment RF

You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Nebraska is Hi-Way Diner located in Lincoln. LoveFood recommended trying the eggs Benedict. The restaurant also received praises for their hash browns and sandwiches stuffed with meatloaf and chicken strips among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"Hi-Way Diner is a classic, no-frills spot that serves up reliably delicious comfort food with added soul. Breakfast is the thing to order at any time of day, with favorites including eggs Benedict and anything with hash browns. Diners love that you get a third egg free, while the sandwiches are generously stuffed with fillings like chicken strips and meatloaf."

For a continued list of the best diners across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.