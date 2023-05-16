You can't go wrong with a classic, all-American diner! Something about the familiar atmosphere of these standout locations and their friendly staffs make them the closest thing to true home cooking without actually having to do the cooking! Wether you stop by for bacon, eggs, sausage, pancakes, hash browns and toast for breakfast, or a burger and fries with a shake for lunch, this one-stop shop certainly has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best diner in Pennsylvania is Pamela's Diner located in Pittsburgh. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the hotcakes among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best diner in the entire state:

"The hotcakes sell like, well, hotcakes, at Pamela's Diner, which has several locations in Pittsburgh. They come crêpe-style, with perfectly crisped edges and a choice of toppings like bananas, chocolate chips, walnuts, and whipped cream. Whatever else you order, they’re a must-try. Not that the rest of the menu isn’t excellent as well; you can’t really go wrong with any of the dishes, from omelets to specials like the chorizo hash."

