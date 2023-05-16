Sometimes the best dining experiences are found in the unlikeliest of places. And thanks to LoveFood, we now know where those places are! They scoured every corner of the country to uncover the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, where you can savor mouthwatering dishes with love and enjoy the warm hospitality that comes from these off-the-beaten-path establishments.

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The exterior may be unpretentious and even unprepossessing, but the food served at Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa is really rather special. This tiny Mexican joint has a menu of favorites including burritos, tacos, tostadas, and quesadillas, and they’re some of the best you’ll find anywhere. Everything is delicious, though the chicken tacos are a must-try.