The Best Summer Vacation Destination In Kentucky

By Dani Medina

May 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

As the temperatures rise and wanderlust kicks in, planning the perfect summer getaway becomes a priority. To make your decision easier, Trips To Discover has handpicked the best summer vacation destination in every state. Get ready to embark on a sun-soaked adventure that showcases the best your state has to offer.

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty," the travel site said about its list.

In Kentucky, the best summer vacation destination is Mammoth Cave National Park. Here's what Trips To Discover said about its list:

Mammoth Cave National Park is home to the world’s longest-known cave system, with incredible natural wonders like the Giant’s Coffin, Bridal Altar and Star Chamber, formations of stalactites, and stalagmites that were carved by the elements. Parts of it can be explored in the summer on your own, while ranger-guided tours can bring you to see some of the most highly-decorated areas. The park offers many other activities too, including hiking and fishing, kayaking, or canoeing on the Green and Nolin Rivers.
