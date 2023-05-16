The Rudest City In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

May 17, 2023

Closeup portrait of aggressive male driver honking in traffic jam
Photo: Getty Images

If it's one thing you'll hear about a city besides its tourist attractions and unique skyline, it's the residents. Plenty of Americans got a reputation based on where they live, and it's usually for unsavory reasons. There are plenty of reasons for residents to be grumpy in these cities, from daily living to the general culture.

It can also be helpful to prepare yourself for these encounters if you're ever thinking about moving to another city or visiting a destination. That's why Travel ALOT found the rudest city in every state. The website states, "Sometimes it's the traffic that makes people furious, while other times they're mad about the poor standards of living in their city—and then you have those places where people are mean for seemingly no good reason.

Writers named Miami the rudest city in all of Florida. They also explained why they chose this popular destination:

"If you think of Miami, you probably think of nightclubs. That’s normal to draw that conclusion — it’s what they think of too. That’s probably why they’re so rude to you down there. They’re not at their favorite club, and you’re in the way of them getting there."

Still curious about other states' rudest cities? Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.

