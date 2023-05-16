Three Killed, Six Injured As 18-Year-Old Randomly Shot At Houses And Cars

Three people were killed, and six others were injured by an 18-year-old gunman who was randomly shooting at homes and cars in a neighborhood in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday (May 15).

As officers responded to the "chaotic scene," they encountered the gunman, who was still shooting at people. Four officers from the Farmington Police Department confronted the shooter and fatally shot him.

Police said that he was armed with an AR-style rifle and two other guns. Investigators are interviewing the gunman's family as they try to determine a motive for the senseless act of violence.

Officials said that six homes and three cars were shot by the 18-year-old shooter.

"It appears to be completely random. There was no targeting of specific victims that we can identify at this stage," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said. But he cautioned it was very early.

Two of the injured victims were police officers. A Farmington officer was treated and released from the hospital, while a state trooper remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Officials did not release any information about the other victims of the shooting.

"I am deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington. I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded, and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "I'm also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement. My administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible."