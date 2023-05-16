Two Michigan Cities Named Among The Top 25 Best Places To Live In The US

America, the beautiful. There are many wonderful places to live from "sea to shining sea," but 25 locations in particular are known to standout among the rest. Wether it be climate, entertainment, education, or healthcare availability, something about these places make them the best places to live in the nation.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best places to live in Michigan are Ann Arbor in 14th and Grand Rapids in 20th on a list of the best places to live across the country.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about the best places to live in Michigan:

Ann Arbor:

"Most people recognize this metro area in Southeastern Michigan as home of the University of Michigan. Ann Arbor is the No. 1 metro area on the list for quality of life, with particularly high scores for education, resilience to extreme weather, well-being and health care. Ann Arbor ranks No. 5 for college readiness among high school students and No. 2 for low risk of and high resilience to natural disasters according to FEMA. The Southeastern Michigan metro area also receives the 13th-highest score out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its access to quality health care based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking."

Grand Rapids:

"If you’re looking for a more affordable place to live, the Grand Rapids metro area in western Michigan may be the right place for you. Grand Rapids-area residents spend just 20.72% of the median household income on housing expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities. Additionally, Grand Rapids high school students rank No. 27 out of the 150 metro areas on the list for college readiness among high school students."

For a complete list of the best places to live in America visit money.usnews.com.