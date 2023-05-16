WATCH: Police Volunteer Collapses After Swarm Of Angry Bees Attack Him

A swarm of angry bees left two people in an Encino, California, neighborhood hospitalized. Authorities received an emergency call on Monday (May 15) afternoon about a swarm of at least 1,000 bees that were terrorizing the neighborhood. A police volunteer was the first person to arrive and came under attack by the bees when he stepped out of his car.

Video footage aired live by KTTV showed the volunteer trying to run away and swat at the bees. They continued to sting him, causing him to fall to the ground. He tried to get up but fell back onto the pavement. The man's partner drives over and tries to open the door, but he can't because of the bees.

Eventually, he managed to get away from the bees and was treated at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. Authorities were forced to close down the road and ordered residents to stay inside while they contacted a professional beekeeper. The beekeeper was able to locate the beehive and subdue the angry bees.

Officials said that another person was also taken to the hospital. No information was released about their condition. The police volunteer was stung dozens of times and remains hospitalized in stable condition.