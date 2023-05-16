Forget jetting off on an overseas trip or making the trek across the country to visit tourist havens like Los Angeles or the Grand Canyon. You actually don't have to travel too far to enjoy a nice summer getaway with family or friends; some of the best times can be found right here in Wisconsin!

Trips To Discover used personal travel experience, reviews, and feedback from other travelers to compile a list of the best summer vacation destination in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty."

According to Trips To Discover, the best destination in Wisconsin for your summer vacation is Wisconsin Dells. If you don't have time for a full vacation, the Dells are also perfect for a weekend getaway. Here's what the site had to say:

"The 'Waterpark Capital of the World,' Wisconsin Dells is one of the most popular vacation spots in the Midwest. It's renowned for its theme parks which include Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park and Noah's Ark Waterpark, featuring a remarkable array of aquatic rides, including two wave pools, a surfing simulator, and 51 slides. The area also boasts steep, scenic bluffs along the river that make it ideal for cruising and other activities on the water."

Check out the full list at Trips To Discover to read up on the best summer vacation destinations around the country.