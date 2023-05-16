Woman Caught Hiding Three Pounds Of Cocaine Under Fake Pregnancy Belly

By Bill Galluccio

May 16, 2023

Cemeka Mitchem
Photo: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

A routine traffic stop in South Carolina took a wild turn after a "pregnant" woman tried to flee. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that troopers pulled over 60-year-old Anthony Miller for driving erratically on Interstate 85.

Miller told officers that his passenger, Cemeka Mitchem, 41, was pregnant. As the officers questioned the couple, they became suspicious because their stories didn't match up.

"The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her 'due date,'" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

As the deputies became more suspicious, Mitchem got out of the car and tried to run away. As she ran, bags of cocaine fell out from a fake pregnancy belly that was duct taped to her stomach.

Mitchem and Miller were taken into custody and charged with drug trafficking. Officers said they recovered over three pounds of cocaine during the stop. They also found marijuana in the couple's car.

