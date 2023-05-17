DDG Addresses 'E-List Rapper' Label Amid Rumors About Breakup
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2023
DDG is cracking up over rumors about his relationship with Halle Bailey, and his status as an artist.
On Tuesday, May 16, the "Way Too Petty" artist took to Twitter to react to a viral tweet that labeled him an "E-list rapper." DDG apparently thought the notion of him being lower than the average D-list celebrity was hilarious.
“’E-list rapper’ kinda funny ngl lol,” he tweeted. In a separate tweet, DDG sarcastically referred to himself as an "E-list rapper" when he boasted about the success of his latest song "I'm Geekin'."
“Number 2 E-List rapper going crazy [laughing emoji] I’m Geekin remix this friday!!”
The viral tweet in question claimed that DDG and Halle Bailey have broken up. Neither artist has confirmed the news, but the Internet decide to run with it anyways. Some people pointed a video he posted of himself on a floating mat with three other women while he was in Miami as proof of their breakup. However, the clip looks more like BTS footage of his upcoming video for "I'm Geekin."
DDG and Halle Bailey have been in a relationship since 2021. Over the past year or so, the couple has posted plenty of cute photos of themselves together on numerous occasions. Recently, they've been plagued by rumors of their breakup since February, especially after his ex Rubi Rose accused him of trying to sleep with her while he was fighting with Bailey.
"He mad I wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party," Rose tweeted.
"Don't believe nun she say," he reportedly tweeted and deleted. "She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt... Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis]. N***as is not pressed over you."
There's still no confirmation that DDG and Halle Bailey have broken up. The couple showed up together at The Little Mermaid premiere back in March and had still been in communication with each other online as of last week.