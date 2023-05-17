The viral tweet in question claimed that DDG and Halle Bailey have broken up. Neither artist has confirmed the news, but the Internet decide to run with it anyways. Some people pointed a video he posted of himself on a floating mat with three other women while he was in Miami as proof of their breakup. However, the clip looks more like BTS footage of his upcoming video for "I'm Geekin."



DDG and Halle Bailey have been in a relationship since 2021. Over the past year or so, the couple has posted plenty of cute photos of themselves together on numerous occasions. Recently, they've been plagued by rumors of their breakup since February, especially after his ex Rubi Rose accused him of trying to sleep with her while he was fighting with Bailey.



"He mad I wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party," Rose tweeted.



"Don't believe nun she say," he reportedly tweeted and deleted. "She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt... Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis]. N***as is not pressed over you."



There's still no confirmation that DDG and Halle Bailey have broken up. The couple showed up together at The Little Mermaid premiere back in March and had still been in communication with each other online as of last week.