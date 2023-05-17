Group Of 10 Teen Hikers Rescued Thanks To iPhone's SOS Feature

By Bill Galluccio

May 17, 2023

Teenage Hikers Rescued
Photo: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

A group of teenage hikers got lost while hiking the trails of Santa Paula Canyon in Los Padres National Forest and had to be rescued. The group of ten teens, who were between 16 and 18, were not prepared for the hike and found themselves lost in the wilderness as the sun was setting.

Luckily, one of the teens had an iPhone and used the Emergency SOS feature to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Dispatch for help. The Upper Ojai Search and Rescue Team was dispatched to locate the teens. A team of 13 rescuers hiked over four miles in the dark to find the group. Thanks to the SOS feature, the rescuers knew where to go and were able to find them after nearly three hours.

"Most of the hikers were not prepared for the hike and were provided with food, drinking water, and lighting equipment as they were led out to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputy Mackenzie Spears of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told NBC News the teens were wearing shorts and t-shirts and did not have food, water, or lighting equipment.

None of the teens needed medical aid and were reunited with their parents after hiking back to the start of the trail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.