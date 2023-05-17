Instagram Influencer Allegedly Scammed Americans Out Of $2 Million

An Instagram influencer with 4.2 million followers has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face charges that she scammed Americans out of more than $2 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York said that while Mona Faiz Montrage was showing off her lavish lifestyle to her followers, she was also working for a criminal organization based in West Africa.

Prosecutors said that Montrage would prey on lonely Americans and make romantic advances toward them. She made them think they were in a relationship and then asked them to send her money. In one case, she even convinced her victim that they were actually married.

Montrage was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of money laundering, one count of receipt of stolen money, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money. If convicted, she faces decades behind bars.

"We alleged today that Ms. Montrage participated in multiple romance scams – often targeting elderly victims – resulting in more than $2 million in fraudulent funds under her control," FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said. "Romance scams – especially those that target older individuals – are of major concern. The FBI will be tireless in our efforts to hold fraudsters accountable in the criminal justice system."