Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Just because Missouri is a landlocked state doesn't mean you can't find incredible seafood restaurants everywhere you turn.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which Missouri restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

801 Fish

This St. Louis-area establishment brings fresh and delicious "refined" seafood to the heart of Missouri with "exemplary" service, according to its website. 801 Fish is located at 172 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This chic upscale St. Louis restaurant is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion (think wedding anniversary or promotion), with Russian osetra and American hackleback caviar on the raw bar menu and $50 entrees. Expect everything to be impeccably on point, from the cocktails to the perfectly seared tuna and scallops to the creamy and decadent lobster tail risotto."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.