Only The Biggest Rock Fans Can Figure Out These Rock Song Puzzles

By Dave Basner

May 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Do you think of yourself as a pretty clever person with a good amount of classic rock music knowledge? Well now you can find out just how good you are with this set of rock song visual puns. How many can you figure out? Bonus points if you know the artists!

If you get all ten, then you are as amazing as you think you are. If you get 8 or 9, you're pretty good. Between 5 and 7 is average, 3 or 4 is pretty bad and if you only got 1 or 2, you need to start doing some mental exercises while you listen to rock n' roll. Scroll past the last one to see all the answers. 

Start with the photo above and then move on to number two below.

2.

Photo: Getty Images

3.

Photo: Getty Images

4.

Photo: Getty Images

5.

Photo: Getty Images

6.

Photo: Getty Images

7.

Photo: Getty Images

8.

Close up of dog's panting face
Photo: Getty Images

9.

Photo: Getty Images

10.

Photo: Getty Images

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

1. "Crazy Train" - Ozzy Osbourne

2. "Highway to Hell" - AC/DC

3. "Paint It Black" - Rolling Stones

4. "Enter Sandman" - Metallica

5. "November Rain" - Guns N' Roses

6. "Smoke on the Water" - Deep Purple

7. "Girls, Girls, Girls" - Motley Crue

8. "Black Dog" - Led Zeppelin

9. "Pinball Wizard" - The Who

10. "Pour Some Sugar On Me" - Def Leppard

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.