Only The Biggest Rock Fans Can Figure Out These Rock Song Puzzles

Do you think of yourself as a pretty clever person with a good amount of classic rock music knowledge? Well now you can find out just how good you are with this set of rock song visual puns. How many can you figure out? Bonus points if you know the artists!

If you get all ten, then you are as amazing as you think you are. If you get 8 or 9, you're pretty good. Between 5 and 7 is average, 3 or 4 is pretty bad and if you only got 1 or 2, you need to start doing some mental exercises while you listen to rock n' roll. Scroll past the last one to see all the answers.

Start with the photo above and then move on to number two below.

2.