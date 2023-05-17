The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.

So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in Georgia?

Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

At this popular Atlanta favorite, you can have ribs on a sandwich or by the rack, fried or smothered in sauce. Fox Bros has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and more than 8,000 reviews and was even named one of the best BBQ joints in the South. Fox Bros Bar-B-Q has multiple locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.