Popular Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The State
By Sarah Tate
May 17, 2023
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.
LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.
So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in Georgia?
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q
At this popular Atlanta favorite, you can have ribs on a sandwich or by the rack, fried or smothered in sauce. Fox Bros has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and more than 8,000 reviews and was even named one of the best BBQ joints in the South. Fox Bros Bar-B-Q has multiple locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Fox Bros Bar-B-Q sure knows how to do ribs. It serves tender, saucy whole and half racks, white bread spare rib sandwiches, and crunchy chicken fried ribs, which have been breaded and deep fried. Try them with white barbecue sauce or the restaurant's much-loved, sharpe but sweet vinegar sauce."
