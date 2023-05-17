Riot Fest Reveals Unmatched All-Star Lineup: See Who's Performing

By Logan DeLoye

May 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Riot Fest just revealed their lineup for this year's festival, and you're not going to want to miss this! Event organizers took to social media to announce the all-star lineup, and to detail the official dates and location. Riot Fest 2023 is set to take place in Douglas Park in Chicago from Friday, September 15th, to Sunday, September 17th.

Headliners taking the stage at this year's fest include Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, Queens of the Stone Age, The Cure, Turnstile, and The Mars Volta. Other artists performing at the Douglas Park venue are Bowling For Soup, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, Death Grips, The Used, The Dresden Dolls, Say Anything, 070 Shake, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, Viagra Boys, Pup, Sleep Token, The Interrupters, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Pennywise, Bayside, Ani Difranco, Finch, Silverstein, Insane Clown Posse, Head Automatica, Parliament Funkadelic Ft. George Clinton, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, L.S Dunes, Gorilla Biscuits, Ride, Cults, nothing,nowhere., Free Throw, Just Mustard, Hotline TNT, Pool Kids, Total Chaos, Quicksand, The Wrecks, Quasi, Screaming Females, Enola Gay, Young Culture, The Bronx, Microwave, Origami Angel, and more!

Interested individuals can purchase tickets through the official event page.

